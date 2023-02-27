Hundreds of flights canceled in Germany due to strikes

336 flights at Germany’s Duesseldorf and Cologne Bonn airports were grounded by a 24-hour strike by the Verdi trade union on Monday, the airports said.

Thousands of passengers stranded as Lufthansa struggles with IT problems

see more

The Duesseldorf airport on Monday said that 205 flights of a planned 330 were canceled, 29 were diverted to other airports and seven were rescheduled for the next day.

Cologne Bonn airport usually operates up to 136 daily passenger flights on Mondays. Due to the strike, 131 flights scheduled for February 27 had been canceled.

German airports on strike

The Verdi trade union announced the strike on Friday after it said collective bargaining efforts for public service workers and aviation security workers had failed to come closer to an agreement.

The airports, which service airlines including Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, and Aegean Airlines, were largely empty because passengers had been informed of the strike in time to change their plans.

Cities across the western state of North Rhine Westphalia, including Cologne, Leverkusen, and Bonn, were also affected by public service worker strikes on Monday.

Earlier strike

The union brought air traffic to a standstill earlier this month with one-day strikes at seven major airports, including the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, affecting nearly 300,000 passengers.

As of 07:00 local time, just over 60% of all flights to/from airports in Germany are canceled today due to a strike by the Verdi trade union.

Most affected are Munich (92% canceled): https://t.co/CFDGodu86C

Frankfurt (90% canceled): https://t.co/TSlpyHpD4R pic.twitter.com/UBtPn5JZxt

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 17, 2023