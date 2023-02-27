Almost 190,000 Ukrainian children in Polish education says ministry

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Polish schools and kindergartens now have 187,900 Ukrainian children and young people in their ranks, data sent to PAP by the Ministry of National Education show.

The figures, from February 14, 2023, reveal that most Ukrainian children are studying in Warsaw, Wroclaw, and Krakow.

Of the total number, around 43,800 children attend preschool and about 116,800 primary school. The number in secondary school stands at 27,200.

Schoolchildren with limited knowledge of Polish receive addition free tuition in the local language for 24 months.