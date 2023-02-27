Tennis: Hurkacz triumphs in Marseille scooping his sixth ATP title

Hubert Hurkacz, the tournament top seed, overcame Marseille’s local favorite Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the Open 13 Provence on Sunday with an outstanding service performance.

The World No. 11 Hurkacz secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory delivering 19 aces and winning an impressive 93 percent (41/44) of points on his first serve. Even with his back against the wall, the Pole displayed incredibly consistent power and accuracy on serve.

Hurkacz resisted three set points at 5-6 in the second set and then held his nerve in the tie-break to take his first ATP Tour title of 2023.

“I’m super happy today. Congrats to Benjamin, he played really well,” said Hurkacz after the match.

“I think he deserved to win the second set, I just tried to compete as hard as I can… He’s been playing really well this year and for sure he’s going to get a title very soon,” the Polish number one added.

Although Hurkacz will not move up the ATP Rankings following his victory in the south of France, he moved to within 96 points of World No. 10 Holger Rune on Monday.

“I think my game is getting better,” Hurkacz exclaimed. “I’m super happy with the way I competed today. I was able to come up with some good shots and good serves in the important moments, so I’m really happy with that.”

The Pole completed the week in Marseille with a tournament-leading 72 aces. But he was entirely dependent upon his serve, as strength in every facet of his game, particularly during moments of adversity on his way to the title.

Leandro Riedi and Mikael Ymer took him to three sets in the opening two rounds before narrowly getting the better of Alexander Bublik in an entertaining semi-final on Saturday.

The 26-year-old’s victory was his second ATP Tour title on indoor hard courts, following his 2021 victory in Metz. He now has an impressive record of six wins and one defeat in tour-level finals.