Prosecutor suspended for misgendering, convicted child molester

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon suspended Shea Sanna, the lead prosecutor of 26-year-old convicted child molester James Tubbs, who now goes by Hannah. Sanna was reportedly suspended for five days without pay.

Tubbs is currently accused of beating a man to death with a rock in a Kern County forest.

The lead prosecutor alleged Tubbs had attempted to use their transgender identity to “game” the justice system which led to Gascon’s decision to suspend the attorney.

Tubbs was referred to as James in 2022 Kern County jail records, appearing to corroborate Sanna’s claim.

Tubbs reportedly began identifying as a transgender woman following his 2014 arrest in connection with a child molestation case in which the convicted child molester assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s diner bathroom in California.

The convicted child molester reportedly commented on their use of a transgender identity in phone calls to family members, the outlet reported.

“So now they’re going to put me with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” the convicted child molester told their father in a phone call while detained. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

Tubbs was also accused of sexually molesting a four-year-old girl in a California library in 2013, a year before being arrested for molesting the 10 year old victim.