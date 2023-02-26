World News 26.02

Ukraine denies intentions of leaving Bakhmut, despite months of heavy fighting and dwindling ammunition stockpiles. Dozens of migrants died when their overloaded boat crashed on the rocks in the southern coast of Italy. Eurovision contest candidate selection continues. All this and more in Sunday’s main edition of World News.

Maciej Gaca, sinologist and diplomat joins TVP World to talk about China’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the eastern giant that had been calling for peace, but not for the withdrawal of Russian troops.