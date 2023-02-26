Nokia wants to move smartphone production to Europe

HMD Global Oy (Nokia license) smartphone company said it is working to bring 5G device production to Europe.

Europe has no big smartphone production presence, as all the major companies, including Apple and Samsung, make their phones in Asia.





Finland-based HMD works with several IT security firms on software modifications and thorough testing as the first stages of manufacturing and testing smartphones in Europe.

Smartphone brand going hard on sustainability. Using recycled materials to make their devices. See what Nokia did with the new #NokiaG22 pic.twitter.com/JO1tUAptvt

— TechTrends Media (@TechTrendsKE) February 25, 2023

The company gave no information about where specifically in Europe it plans to set up its factory.





“Bringing production to Europe, we don’t see it as (higher) cost production at all but we see there’s willingness to really invest in manufacturing in products made in Europe. We already have our data centers in Europe, I think that’s quite remarkable,” HMD marketing officer Lars Silberbauer told Reuters.





The European Union has encouraged companies to set up production in critical sectors, through legal actions and offering subsidies as the bloc did for semiconductors with the European Chips Act.





The HMD company presented its three smartphones that offer a three-day battery life and said it would begin repairing mobiles in collaboration with repair firm iFixit.





“Now we are building here on a real legacy of longevity. We were already building on the software update, we’ve already been building on the eco materials from a sustainability standpoint. The back case here for example is of 100 percent recycled plastic,” HMD head of product Adam Ferguson said.