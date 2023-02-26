New Northern Ireland post-Brexit deal coming soon: BBC

The leaders of Great Britain and the European Union will hold face-to-face talks in London on Monday in search of a new deal for Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements, the two sides announced.

“President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” the joint statement said.

The talks between London and Brussels concerning trading difficulties in the British-held part of the island shall prove if the changes will satisfy some Brexit supporters in the governing Conservative Party nor the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland.