Palestinian shooter kills two settlers in the West Bank: Israeli officials

A statement from the hospital where the two Israelis were taken for medical treatment announced that the victims were brothers. They arrived at the facility in critical condition and were later pronounced dead.

As the Israeli media reported, the victims were 16-year-old Yagel Yaniv and 21-year-old Halel Yaniv from the settlement of Har Bracha.

Two Israelis shot dead in West Bank terror attack — IDF https://t.co/HSoBYUpnBR via @timesofisrael pic.twitter.com/vUycWLimRz

— The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) February 26, 2023

The claim of responsibility for the incident came only after the Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions.





“We will not be silent, we will do everything in our power to protect our citizens, we will make sure that Israelis will be able to live safely here in the land of Israel,” Israeli lawmaker, Danny Dannon told Reuters after the attack.





After the meeting with Palestinian officials, Israel committed to discussing any new settlements for four months and to stop approving new settlements for six months.