This is Hurkacz's sixth victory at an ATP event and his first ATP Tour title of 2023.

PAP/Abaca

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz won the Marseille Open tennis tournament by defeating Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Marseille on Sunday.

This is Hurkacz’s sixth victory at an ATP event and his first ATP Tour title of 2023.

Hurkacz, ranked No 11, beat Swiss Leandro Riedi (4-6, 6-3, 6-2), Swede Mikael Ymer (6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6)) and Kazakh Alexander Bublik (6-4, 7-6 (4)) ahead of his victory.