Poland is an extremely important strategic area says president

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the recent visit by US President Joe Biden has shown the importance of Poland’s location and its strategic significance on the US map of security.

“(US President Joe Biden – PAP) paid us a visit for the second time in the 12 months of the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Duda told the Sieci weekly in an interview whose excerpts were published on the wpolityce.pl portal on Sunday.

“…He firmly declared for a second time that the US considers Article 5 of the Washington Treaty as a priority,” the president continued.

According to Duda, Poland is both an extremely important strategic area and, above all, an area of a very dynamic growth, of large investments as well as a region of road and rail infrastructure development.

“Poland has been growing more prosperous; it is an ambitious country which has not only been spending… 2 percent of GDP on defence but which has also been very seriously treating its obligations to its allies,” the president said, adding that, this year, Poland would spend over 4 percent of GDP on the army.

“So I believe that we are being treated as we merit,” he said and pointed out this was the reason for his satisfaction.

Duda also said that President Biden’s visit was a signal to the entire world that Poland was a secure country.

“This is a very important signal for investors, especially American ones,” he said.

The president expressed his conviction that Poland would attract investments if it remains strong and safe.

“Poland is situated at the crossroads of cultures, at a very economically attractive location,” he said. “Poland is a bridge between the East and West,” he concluded.