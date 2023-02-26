Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko recounts first day of invasion

TVP World spoke with the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his wife, the former first lady, Maryna Poroshenko, about their experience of Russia’s invasion of their country.

Speaking about his reaction to hearing the news of the invasion on February 24, 2022, “I proposed that Maryna… leave the country immediately. And I will stay here to fight,” the former president said.

“We learned of the first injured people and that there was a lack of blood for transfusions. Our deputies and I immediately went to the hospital to donate blood. We were so proud and when we arrived there was a long queue of volunteers,” the former first lady said.