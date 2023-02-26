Passenger traffic at Polish airports likely to rise in 2023

According to Samson, Polish airports are likely to service more passengers in 2023 than in 2022 but are rather unlikely to reach the pre-pandemic level.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

In 2023, Polish airports are likely to service around 91 percent of the total number of passengers recorded in 2019, the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Polish airports are likely to service nearly 44.7 million passengers this year, or around 91 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic figure,” PAP was told by Piotr Samson, the president of the Civil Aviation Authority (ULC), in an interview published on Sunday.

According to ULC, Polish airports serviced 49 million passengers in 2019, 14.5 million in 2020, and over 19.6 million in 2021.

“In 2023, air traffic is likely to come close to the 2019 level,” Samson said but warned that the growth could be hampered by the war in Ukraine and worsening macroeconomic conditions on global markets.

Samson also pointed out that “the closure of the major part of the eastern border to air traffic” remained a huge challenge to both Poland and other Central European countries.

“This means hours of additional flight time and extra operating costs, especially on Asian routes,” Samson added.

According to Samson, Polish airports are likely to service more passengers in 2023 than in 2022 but are rather unlikely to reach the pre-pandemic level.