Top-ranked Świątek defeated by Krejcikova in Dubai final

Yoshua Arias/PAP/EPA

World No. 1 Iga Świątek of Poland was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The Czech player closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Świątek.

Świątek lost for the third time in her career in the finals. For the first time she was defeated in Lugano in 2019 and last year in Ostrava.

Krejcikova is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world’s top three at the same event.

Świątek will still lead the rankings when they are updated on Monday, while Krejcikova is set to climb from number 30 to 16.