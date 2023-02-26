Poland, EC collaborate to track down Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Poland and the European Commission are set to announce a major initiative aimed at reclaiming children abducted from Ukraine in the Russian invasion, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, the Polish EU affairs minister said.

The United Nations has said there are credible accusations that since the war started Russian forces have sent thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia for adoption as part of a larger-scale forced relocation and deportation program.

Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, the Polish EU affairs minister, told a Saturday press conference that the abduction of Ukrainian children from their families is a Russian crime, a great social problem, and a tragedy.

“The whereabouts of many of these children are unknown. Estimates vary widely, but even the most restrained ones speak of at least six thousand cases of documented child theft,” he said.

Szynkowski vel Sek told reporters that “at the beginning of next week, the European Commission and Poland will announce an important initiative concerning children abducted from Ukraine,” because the Western world must respond to this “dramatic problem.”

He said that the initiative will include the pursuit of effective evidence collection so that European countries and institutions can take the most advanced actions to help Ukraine recover their children as well as to ensure that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

Further details about the initiative will be revealed in the coming days, Szynkowski vel Sek added.