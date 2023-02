TVP World spoke to Michał Kuź, an international relations expert with a PhD in political science, regarding the possibility of Western countries providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. “It’s still on the cards but I think it’s something Paris and Berlin would try to block… Both chancellor Scholz and president Macron were trying to push President Zelenskyy into a peace treaty that would in effect see Ukraine lose part of its territory,” Kuź explained.