Huge expectations over elections in Nigeria

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria are held on Sunday in all 36 states of Africa’s most dynamically developing and populous country. This is the sixth vote since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

Eighteen candidates are running for the presidency and the political legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, who will step down in May after two four-year terms. Four politicians are considered favorites in this election: Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

“Saturday will be the biggest exercise in democracy on the continent and one of the biggest in the world,” Stacey Abrams, co-chair of the election mission of the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute in Nigeria, told Al-Jazeera television.

The critical issues raised by the candidates in the race for the presidency are the economy, which has gone through two recessions in four years, and security.





Before Saturday’s vote, cash and fuel shortages were a major topic across the country. The insecurity that the outgoing president has failed to address despite his promises remains a severe problem as numerous armed groups in the country carry out terrorist acts.

More than a third of all Nigerians eligible to vote – in a country with a median age of 18 – are young people and their votes are expected to make a difference after years of low voter turnout.