Macron faces harsh criticism while meeting farmers

French President Emmanuel Macron faced strong criticism during his visit to the Paris International Farming Fair. The pension reform which inspired the words of criticism is about setting the legal retirement age at 64 instead of the current 62.

“Do you want 64-year-old nurses to care for you in the hospital, Mr. Macron?” a woman asked the French president.

A couple of young people also questioned Macron’s climate policies and accused his government of not doing enough.

🔴 #Macron is challenged in the aisles of the agricultural show by a farmer who declares:

“We are dying, while waiting”. https://t.co/peyriBLUXi

— Gregory Simon (@5thavenueartist) February 25, 2023

Macron responded by defending his policies and inviting the young who worry about the environment to “come and have a dialogue at the Elysee (presidential palace).”

Others thanked the president and said they wished him to continue his work.

“I have met many people … who currently support a reform putting an end to special schemes for jobs that are objectively less hard and where there are paid leave and bank holidays, where farmers who worked their whole life, without stop … had catastrophic pensions,” Presiden Macron told the press.