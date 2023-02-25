Pole wins men Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica

In the first round Żyła jumped 97.5 meters but in second he reached 105 meters and beat the hill record.

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Piotr Żyła won normal hill (HS102) ski jumping in Planica, Slovenia, and became the world champion. The second and third place was taken by two Germans – Andreas Wellinger and Karl Geiger.

Andrzej Duda, Polish president, congratulated Żyła on Twitter. “We congratulate on this incredible success!!! Thank you!!! Hugs, bravo and thanks to the entire team!,” he wrote.