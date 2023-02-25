Poland’s Piotr Żyła wins Ski Jumping World Cup

Piotr Żyła became the world champion in ski jumping on a normal hill in Planica. The Pole, 13th after the first round, overtook the Germans Andreas Wellinger and Karl Geiger.

Another Polish jumper Dawid Kubacki was fifth, Kamil Stoch sixth, Paweł Wąsek 16th, and Aleksander Zniszczol 20th.

DRODZY PAŃSTWO! TO JEST SKOK PO ZŁOTO! 🥇

PIOTR ŻYŁA MISTRZEM ŚWIATA NA SKOCZNI NORMALNEJ ‼️#skijumpingfamily #Planica2023 pic.twitter.com/jpG1xw1XFd

— Eurosport Polska (@Eurosport_PL) February 25, 2023

In the first jump, Żyła reached 97.5 m, but in the second round, he broke the hill record with 105 m, advanced to first place, and defended the title won two years ago in Oberstdorf.

Piotr Żyła po raz kolejny zdobył mistrzostwo świata w skokach narciarskich!🥇

Swoim niesamowitym skokiem obronił tytuł i pobił rekord skoczni. ✌️🇵🇱

Z całego serca gratuluję! pic.twitter.com/Nbsc4iVuig

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) February 25, 2023