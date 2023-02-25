Polish EU minister says latest sanctions on Russia ‘strongest ever’

"It is a package of strong sanctions, the strongest ever, that will hit Russia in an unprecedented way and will expand sanctions to more Russian banks," Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said on Saturday.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The most recent package of sanctions against Russia agreed upon by the EU is “the strongest ever”, the Polish EU minister has said.

EU leaders agreed the already tenth package of sanctions against Russia on Friday night following lengthy discussions.

“It is a package of strong sanctions, the strongest ever, that will hit Russia in an unprecedented way and will expand sanctions to more Russian banks,” Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said on Saturday.

The EU sanctions will cover three more Russian banks and additional individuals, as well as dual-use products, whose exports to or transfer via Russia will not be allowed, vel Sęk said.

New products on the sanctions list include bitumen and related materials like asphalt as well as synthetic rubber and carbon blacks, the EU said on its website.

Synthetic rubber will not be sanctioned immediately to allow the market to adapt to the new regime, vel Sęk explained.

“Additionally, Poland has received assurance that the European Commission will create a mechanism to publish quarterly reports on the diversification of synthetic rubber imports by EU companies,” he said.

Also, the EU agreed to expand the list of sanctioned Russian propagandists. According to the Polish minister, the list now includes about 150 individuals.

“Some of the people have already been put on the list and others… will be included within the next three weeks, after evidence is collected,” he said.

The minister said Poland had handed a list of about 150 propagandists to the EU institutions and the EU presidency.

“Of course, the list was prepared in collaboration with the Ukrainian side and was discussed by (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and (Polish) Prime Minister (Mateusz) Morawiecki in Kyiv (on Friday – all information in parentheses added by PAP),” vel Sęk said.