Russia halts oil deliveries to Poland

"The suspension of deliveries will therefore have no impact on the provision of Polish customers with the company's products, including petrol and diesel," PKN Orlen said.

Piotr Piotrowski/PAP

Russia has suspended deliveries of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the country’s leading oil and gas conglomerate has told PAP.

PKN Orlen told PAP on Saturday that the company was prepared for such an eventuality and that deliveries to its refineries would continue on tankers.

According to the company, Russian oil had satisfied only about 10 percent of Orlen’s requirements since the company decided not to prolong its previous contract with Russia’s oil giant Rosneft in early February.

The deliveries were carried out solely by pipeline and were not covered by international sanctions, Orlen added.

Orlen said it had stopped purchasing oil delivered by sea and finished petroleum products from Russia at the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The North Sea, West Africa, the Mediterranean, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Mexico are now the main regions for oil deliveries to the company’s refineries.

In 2015, Russian oil constituted close to 100 percent of total oil deliveries to the company, Orlen recalled.

Orlen’s only remaining contract with a Russian oil provider, Tatneft, expires at the end of 2024. However, imports may be halted earlier if they are covered by EU sanctions, the company said.