You are here
Home > News > Putin has been showing his disregard for rules for over 22 years: Kasparov

Putin has been showing his disregard for rules for over 22 years: Kasparov

The war in Ukraine has shown the world that Vladimir Putin has no regard for rules. To discuss whether there could be any method to his madness, we were joined by one of his fiercest opponents, Garry Kasparov, a Russian chess grandmaster, former World Chess Champion, political activist, and writer.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top