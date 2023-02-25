The war in Ukraine has shown the world that Vladimir Putin has no regard for rules. To discuss whether there could be any method to his madness, we were joined by one of his fiercest opponents, Garry Kasparov, a Russian chess grandmaster, former World Chess Champion, political activist, and writer.
Putin has been showing his disregard for rules for over 22 years: Kasparov
