‘Matter of days’: Polish dep FM on more tanks for Ukraine

Poland hopes to provide Ukraine with more tanks within days, the country’s deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He said that the reason why Poland had decided to deliver some tanks as soon as possible was to encourage other countries to step up their efforts.

The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, went to Kyiv on Friday to mark a year since the outbreak of the war and announced the delivery of four Polish Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. In total, Poland plans to pass 14 such machines to its eastern neighbor.

Morawiecki also said that Warsaw would hand over to Kyiv a number of its modernized Soviet-era PT-91 tanks “within days”.

Warsaw has been named the leader of a coalition of Leopard 2A4 providers to Ukraine by German, the tank producer, which holds the licensing rights to the Leopards.