Ukrainian artists launch ‘3ina’

A group of eleven young Ukrainian women have launched an art zine in Warsaw called ‘3ina’, which brings together works from across Ukraine and beyond in a magazine whose sales will support the Ukrainian cause.

For this episode of The Debrief, host John Beauchamp speaks to Julia from Grupa Wolne, a Polish NGO which fights against social exclusion and which funded ‘3ina’. Also we have Polina in the studio, while Oksana joins us on the line from Kharkiv.

Is it possible to create art while your country is at war? How did the ‘3ina’ team come up with the idea, and how was it made possible? All that and more in this episode.