Polish team wins NATO cyber competition

A team made up of soldiers from the Polish Army took first place in the NATO TIDE Hackathon 2023, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak reported on Saturday. He added that the participants were looking for new ideas that would allow the Alliance to develop interoperability solutions.



The “Coddiers” team not only became the winner of the entire event but also of one of the tasks, which was to develop a visual navigation concept for small unmanned aerial vehicles.

In other tasks, teams from Ukraine and the Netherlands took first place.

Kolejny raz wygrywamy! Zespół złożony z żołnierzy Wojska Polskiego zajął pierwsze miejsce w TIDE Hackathon 2023. Uczestniczy poszukiwali nowych rozwiązań, które pozwolą NATO na opracowanie rozwiązań z zakresu interoperacyjności. pic.twitter.com/M4x6yqQSW7

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 25, 2023

The competition was hosted by the Polish Cyberspace Defense Forces. Its goal

defined by the organizer, NATO ACT, was to develop solutions in the field of interoperability to drive digital transformation in the Alliance.

Participants were given three tasks, from which they were to choose one to complete:

–The first consisted of formulating indicators and demonstrating an interactive dashboard that tracks federated interoperability improvements to provide interoperability insights to multi-domain problems,

–The second was to present a content analysis tool capable of monitoring news feeds via social media and monitoring instant messaging,

–The third choice task was to develop a visual navigation concept for small unmanned aerial vehicles.

The competition was attended by more than 100 people in 26 teams from 15 countries.

Participants of the event were representatives of universities, companies, and the military community focusing on modern solutions and innovative ideas that can be put into practice within NATO.