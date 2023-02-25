China’s peace proposal lacks ‘just’ element: Polish FM

China’s peace proposal for Russia and Ukraine lacks the element that it should be a “just peace” and it does not clearly state who is the aggressor and who is the victim, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday in New York.



“Nor does it indicate the need for justice for those responsible for war crimes and reparations for the harm done,” he added.

At the same time, Rau pointed out that two positive aspects can be found in China’s plan. “There is the issue of recognizing the need for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. China is also speaking out against the use of nuclear weapons [by Russia],” he said.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," Pres. Biden tells @DavidMuir of China's peace plan. https://t.co/DSROdHF7Kb pic.twitter.com/lSH32uwYcr

— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 25, 2023

The minister also noted that the “countries of the free world” received with skepticism China’s peace initiative presented at the UN Security Council.

China’s plan

China called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was open to considering parts of a 12-point peace plan put forward by Beijing.

On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation, warned against the use of nuclear weapons, and said conflict benefited no one.

The plan, set out in a foreign ministry paper, was largely a reiteration of China’s line since the outbreak of the war.

China has refrained from condemning its ally Russia or referring to Moscow’s intervention in its neighbor as an “invasion”. It has also criticized Western sanctions on Russia.