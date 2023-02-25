Sasha and Marina – a Ukrainian couple that got married just before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, would never believe that 2022 would be the year that changed their lives forever in such a dramatic way. They were our guests on the day marking one year since the Russian invasion started to tell their story.
Ukrainian couple married just before war tells TVP World their story
Sasha and Marina – a Ukrainian couple that got married just before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, would never believe that 2022 would be the year that changed their lives forever in such a dramatic way. They were our guests on the day marking one year since the Russian invasion started to tell their story.