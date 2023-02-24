Ukraine is defending the European way of life: Latvian President

The future of Europe is being fought in Ukraine, Latvian President Egils Levits famously said. To talk about the support and solidarity the Baltic States, especially Latvia provided to Ukraine, and how to persuade European countries to continue supporting the war-torn country, TVP World’s Sascha Fahrbach travelled to Riga to discuss these issues with President Levits.

“We have reached already the point where the Western society that Ukraine is defending our Western values, not only the values of Ukraine, not only the state of Ukraine but our European way of life, Western way of life,” The Latvian head of state said.

He added that if the West would allow Russia to take over Ukraine it would send a message to Russia that it is free to do whatever it wants and even encourage further aggression.

President Levits also spoke about Russia’s accountability in terms of starting the war and committing countless war crimes in Ukraine. He pointed out that there is a need to establish a special international tribunal that would judge Russian crimes.

Concluding the interview the Latvian head of state emphasized the need for every NATO country to advance their military capabilities to deter any possible aggressor such as Russia.