World News 24.02

In this special edition of World News, on the one-year mark of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, the top stories involved a summary of the war since the beginning of the invasion, the fate of the countless men, women, and children killed and displaced by the violence and the need to hold the aggressors accountable for their crimes against humanity.

To talk about these issues TVP World invited American film director and personal friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, David Dodson also Brent Sadler, a Senior Fellow for Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology at the Heritage Foundation, and Executive Director at the IlkoKucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation Petro Burkovskiy.