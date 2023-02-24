“We believe that all the people living in today’s Ukraine, anyone who wants to do this, must be able to enjoy this right to make a free choice,” said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who one year ago ordered a full-scale invasion of the country, during his recent speech.
Break the fake 24.02 Part 2
“We believe that all the people living in today’s Ukraine, anyone who wants to do this, must be able to enjoy this right to make a free choice,” said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who one year ago ordered a full-scale invasion of the country, during his recent speech.