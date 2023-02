Poland’s EU ambassador Andrzej Sadoś said the country agreed to accept a new package of EU sanctions against Russia proposed on the anniversary of the aggression on Ukraine a year ago, but its consent depends on six points, as informed by the Polish Press Agency.

Diplomats said earlier the European Union countries were unable to reach an agreement on new sanctions against Russia for a few days. One of the reasons given was that Poland rejected Italy’s demand for allowing certain rubber imports.