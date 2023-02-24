War has united Poles and Ukrainians say Duda and Zelensky

In a joint interview for Poland's Polsat News channel, the presidents marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24 last year, and extended their thanks to the Polish people for their support for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Marek Borawski/KPRP

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has united Poles and Ukrainians, the Polish and Ukrainian presidents, Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a TV interview on Friday.

These tragic, trying days and hours have united Poles and Ukrainians… The Poles stood up to the test and did the right thing when it came to their neighbours in need, the presidents said.

Zelensky said he was happy to have neighbours like Poland.

“I would like to say that I am happy to see we have such neighbours,” he said. “I want to thank the Polish people for this, as well as the (Polish – PAP) government and prime minister. They all worked to help Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Duda said it was fortunate for Ukraine to have friendly neighbours.

“Luckily, Ukraine does not neighbour only Russia, but also has other neighbours, who have proven to be true friends,” Duda said.

He added that he too was grateful to his fellow Poles for the help given to Ukrainians.

“As we say, they ‘did what was right’ towards their neighbours, who had found themselves in need,” Duda told Polsat News.