Solidarity march “365 days of heroism, 365 war of support”: Warsaw

A march of solidarity with Ukraine under the slogan “365 days of heroism, 365 days of support” was held in front of the Sejm – Polish parliament’s lower house. “It was peaceful and safe,” said Commissioner Marta Gierlicka from the Warsaw Police Headquarters.

On Friday afternoon, in front of the Russian embassy building in Warsaw, the event participants gathered under the slogan “365 days of heroism, 365 days of support”. In this way, they paid tribute to the heroes and the defenders of Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian invasion.





The people took to the streets carrying banners with slogans such as: “Russia is a terrorist state” and flags of Ukraine, Poland, and free Belarus.





During the march, the participants carried two large flags side by side – Polish and Ukrainian. They chanted, among others: “Nuremberg for Putin”, “Glory to Ukraine”, “Arms for Ukraine” and “Ukraine is Europe”.





Around 7:30 p.m., the march reached the Sejm. The speakers called for additional help for Ukraine. They also thanked for the military and medical aid already received. In the end, the participants lit the light of peace, and the light of victory with flashlights, and sang the anthem of Ukraine.





During the march, the organizers also collected money for power generators for Ukrainian hospitals.