Ukraine defence minister thanks Poland for Leopard tanks

"Together with PMs @Denys_Shmyhal and @MorawieckiM met new beasties in our Ukrainian military zoo – 4 Leopard2A4!" Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Alena Solomonova/PAP

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has thanked Poland for transferring the first consignment of 14 promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday.

“Together with PMs @Denys_Shmyhal and @MorawieckiM met new beasties in our Ukrainian military zoo – 4 Leopard2A4!” Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“We are looking forward to hosting more of them. Food and leisure will be provided. Thank you to our Polish friends @Andrzej Duda @mblaszczak (Polish defence minister – PAP) and Polish people,” he added.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, who was in Kyiv on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, said that Poland was the first European country to hand over its German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, confirmed that the Leopards had already reached Ukraine.