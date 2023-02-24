Polish arms group to co-produce Korean tanks and howitzers

The tanks will be produced at the Military Motor Plant in Poznań.

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

The Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) has signed a deal to co-manufacture Korean K2 tanks and K9 howitzers, the company said on Friday.

The deal, an offset of the Polish Defence Ministry’s purchase in July of 672 K9 units and 1,000 K2 tanks from Korea, was sealed with their respective Korean manufacturers, Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem Company.

The tanks will be produced at the Military Motor Plant in Poznań, and the howitzers at the Stalowa Wola Steelworks (HSW) in south-eastern Poland, PGZ spokesmen said.