France, Germany, and U.K. doubt Ukraine’s total victory: WSJ

According to an exclusive article from the Wall Street Journal, France, Germany, and the U.K. want Ukrainian officials to consider peace talks “even if Moscow continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.” The American newspaper got its latest exclusive piece from anonymous political sources.

The American daily newspaper wrote that, although German, French, and U.K. officials “were careful to say that any decision on when and under what conditions any peace talks start is entirely up to Ukraine,” behind closed doors they are having doubts about whether “Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from eastern Ukraine and Crimea”.

“If the war goes on for long enough with this intensity, Ukraine’s losses will become unbearable,” an anonymous French government official told WSJ. Furthermore, he added that “no one believes they (Ukraine) will be able to retrieve Crimea.”

Breaking: The biggest NATO members in Europe are considering a security pact with Ukraine as a way to encourage Kyiv to start peace talks with Russia https://t.co/PALhN4mTED

— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 24, 2023

Behind the scenes

The Wall Street Journal reported that during President Zelenskyy’s visit to Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart that “even mortal enemies like France and Germany had to make peace after World War II,” which was supposed to mean that Ukraine should start peace talks with Russia.

French government officials also told WSJ that Macron commended Zelenskyy on his bravery and leadership, however sooner or later he will have to make “difficult decisions”.

According to the American daily newspaper, Britain wants Ukraine to have a good negotiation position. “The NATO summit must produce a clear offer to Ukraine, also to give Zelensky a political win that he can present at home as an incentive for negotiations,” a U.K. official told WSJ.

Neverending support

Fortunately, other Ukrainian allies see Kyiv winning the war and Russia fully retreating from the country as the only possible outcome.

In a recent visit to Warsaw, U.S. President Joe Biden said that “Yesterday, I had the honor to stand with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv to declare that we will keep standing up for common values, no matter what.”

“Ukraine has not fallen to this day, thanks to the heroism of the defenders of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers, but also thanks to the support that the free world is giving Ukraine so that the imperial ambitions to enslave other nations are punished and never to resurface again,” Polish President Andrzej Duda stated on the day of Biden’s visit.

Moreover, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki just delivered the first batch of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.