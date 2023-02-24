Polish president talked with Biden about arms production

Duda said on Friday after a meeting of the National Security Council (RBN) that the two leaders had discussed the subject during Biden's visit to Warsaw earlier in the week.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish and US presidents discussed the possibility of cooperation in the production of military equipment, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president has said.

“I spoke with President Joe Biden about launching a partnership in the production of military equipment, for instance munitions,” Duda said.

But he added there were no discussions about supplying aircraft to Ukraine.

Poland would, however, Duda continued, give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 aircraft before providing the more modern F-16 fighters, as Ukrainian pilots are familiar with them and so could use them immediately.

Earlier on Friday, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Poland was prepared to train Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16s.