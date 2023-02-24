Weimar Triangle leaders reaffirm support of Ukraine

The statement was published on the Polish president's website on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and is the result of a February 17 meeting of the three leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The leaders of the Weimar Triangle have expressed their unconditional support for Ukrainians and their “unwavering solidarity” with Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The three triangle countries — Poland, Germany and France — “continue to stand firmly with Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” the presidents of Poland and France, Andrzej Duda and Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint statement.

“One year after the launch of Russia-s full scale brutal war, the leaders of the Weimar Triangle express their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and their unconditional support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self–defence against the Russian aggression,” they also wrote.

The leaders said that they “urge Russia to unconditionally cease hostilities and withdraw its forces from the whole territory of Ukraine.”

They also reaffirmed their “condemnation, in the strongest possible terms, of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the international order based on the UN Charter.”

The document also confirmed the will of Poland, France and Germany to support Ukraine in post-war reconstruction efforts, including the recovery of infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression, “as well as ongoing international coordination efforts for Ukraine’s economic reconstruction and recovery.”

“France, Poland and Germany condemn Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure as well as the forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians, and reiterate that there must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities,” the statement added.

The statement also said the leaders backed “investigations conducted by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court as well as the Ukrainian jurisdictions.”

The three also underlined their commitment to Nato’s Article 5 on collective defence.