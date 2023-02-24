Ukrainian govt. Stayed fully operational throughout the war: Ukrainian Deputy PM

To talk about the Ukrainian government’s response to the Russian aggression in the first days of the war, TVP World invited Ukraine’s, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

The deputy PM said that as the Russians mobilized over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, the Ukrainian government was “preparing and contingency planning for various developments and scenarios, basically, this allowed us to stay fully operational from the minute the full-scale war started.”

She pointed out that one of the major challenges for the government was the humanitarian situation, the need to assist the civilian population with evacuation from Russian-occupied territories, and providing shelter, food, and medical supplies.