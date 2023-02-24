Poland ready to train F-16 pilots PM tells Kyiv

"We are ready to organise F-16 training courses in Poland," Morawiecki said during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland is prepared to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter aircraft, the Polish prime minister said on Friday in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine has been asking for advanced Western combat aircraft, such as the US-made F-16, saying it would give the country’s armed forces significantly more fire power and help secure air superiority over Russia.

“We are ready to organise F-16 training courses in Poland,” Morawiecki said during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president. “I must stress, that (such decisions – PAP) must always be made as part of a broader coalition, but Poland is ready to conduct such training.”

He added that it is “very important for the skies over Ukraine to be safe at last.”