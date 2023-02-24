This year will bring us victory: Ukrainian MP

Looking at the one-year mark of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the nine years since Moscow annexed Crimea, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko joined TVP World’s Don Arleth to discuss what this next year of war might bring.

“Definitely, the hope of everybody in Ukraine, and all our friends I’m sure, is that this year should bring us final victory, and we need to finish this war victoriously,” Goncharenko said.

However, he pointed out that nobody really knows what will happen as Russia’s main advantage is its manpower, using this large number of people as “cannon fodder”.

The Ukrainian MP also spoke about how necessary it is for the West to provide heavy military equipment to Kyiv, including tanks, long-range missiles, and fighter jets so that Ukraine can finish the war quickly.