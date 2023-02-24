We are considering possible sending fighter jets to Ukraine: Spanish PM

The head of the Spanish government, who has been in Kyiv since Thursday, stated that his cabinet was “considering the possibility” of providing combat aircraft to the Ukrainian forces. However, he stressed that the decision on this matter could not be made by the Spanish government alone.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez has announced that Spain will try to send 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks, instead of 6 announced by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. He also pointed out that he is not against sending fighter jets, but that it has to be discussed with allies. https://t.co/4pNWLLIbTf pic.twitter.com/3DKv0TVeWz

— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 23, 2023

“We are analyzing this issue. No decisions have been made yet. If they are to be taken, it shall be done in consultation with the EU and NATO countries,” Sanchez said.





On Wednesday, the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles, announced that the country’s army will deliver at least six Leopard 2 A4 tanks to Ukraine. She added that Madrid did not rule out further deliveries of these vehicles.