Zelensky says first tanks from Poland have arrived in Ukraine

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

The tanks from Poland which have arrived will strengthen Ukraine’s defence, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference in Kiev with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Zelensky pointed out that Poland was the initiator of the tank coalition formed by several countries.

The Ukrainian president also said that the presence of the Polish prime minister in Kyiv was “a very powerful symbol of the unity between Ukraine and Poland, our steadfastness, our solidarity.”

“Poland was with us before and after the start of this full-scale invasion and will be with us, I am sure, until our joint victory,” he added.

Zelensky went on to say Poland was one of Ukraine’s most important allies and thanked the prime minister and Poles for this support.

“I am grateful to the entire Polish nation for giving us its weapons and also for its economic, political and humanitarian support, for the support of our people,” he said.