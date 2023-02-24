10th sanction package too soft: Polish PM in Kyiv

While on a trip to Kyiv, demonstrating Poland’s support to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the European Union’s 10th sanction package was too soft and that he would ask Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission – the EU’s executive body, to add the names of Russian propagandists to the list of sanctioned individuals.

During a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that comes as part of a visit taking place on the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, PM Morawiecki said that he arrived in the Ukrainian capital to reassure Ukrainians that they were not alone. He expressed his belief that the power of Polish-Ukrainian relations terrified Moscow, which is why the Russian invasion sought to sow discord between the two nations.

PM Morawiecki stressed that Poland had long been proposing that the list also included Russian products.

“We seek to have petrochemical products be blocked, including rubber, a variety of synthetic products, and semi-finished goods that Russia has been selling. This is because selling these products fuels Russia’s war machine,” the PM said.

“We are pressuring our allies so that this [sanctions] package be more sizeable,” he stressed, adding that Poland was ready to approve it anytime.

The PM recalled that this past year, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cottoned on that “the Ukrainian nation not only exists but that it will not bend its knees before Russia, that it proudly fights for its sovereignty and the security of the whole of Europe.”

“With the support of Poland and countries of the free world, the Ukrainian nation is capable of overcoming Russia’s barbaric pursuits and defeating it,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, PM Morawiecki announced the transfer of the first batch of the German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. As many as four tanks were delivered. Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in Warsaw that the tanks have already arrived in Ukraine.

“In just a couple of days, we will deliver 60 outstanding [Polish] PT-91 [main battle] tanks to Ukraine,” PM Morawiecki said.

Turning to the topic of Leopard 2 tanks, he said that Poland “is capable of delivering them very quickly,” adding that “Ukrainian soldiers were very intensely training in Poland” and that “Polish instructors are impressed how quick they are to learn the ropes of how to operate the tanks.”