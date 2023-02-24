365 days that changed the global economy

The Second World War ended in 1945. The state of long-lasting peace allowed supporters of Francis Fukuyama’s philosophy to claim that the End of History described in his book had so occurred. However, some people had other plans. After years of hybrid wars and more or less official occupations of distant countries, Russia reached out to Ukraine, declaring open war. A war that changed everything. Especially in the world economy.

By Piotr Stefanowski

Sanctions

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was followed by a strong reaction from the Western world, especially from NATO led by the United States. The mentioned reaction has taken the form of economic sanctions. Their very announcement during the first day of the invasion contributed to a rapid 39 percent drop in the RTS (Russia Trading System) index on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

On February 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced “powerful” EU sanctions against Russia. They covered technology transfers, Russian banks and assets. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of Russian banks and closed access to the British financial system for more than a hundred Russian individuals, freezing their assets. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz froze the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The price of the Russian ruble has fallen to a record low compared to the U.S. dollar, influenced in part by the ban on transactions with the Russian Central Bank, introduced in the second package of sanctions.

The third package involved, among other things, the exclusion of seven Russian banks from the SWIFT system. This was later expanded to include three more banks.

The fourth package of sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine included a ban on all transactions with certain state-owned enterprises, a ban on providing credit rating services to Russian individuals and entities, and prohibited new foreign investment in Russia’s energy sector. In March 2022, Russia became the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran and North Korea.

The fifth package of sanctions was very comprehensive, including a ban on the import of coal and other solid fossil fuels from Russia, denying all Russian ships access to EU ports, and not allowing Russian and Belarusian road transport companies to enter the EU. Imports of other goods such as timber, cement, seafood, and alcohol were halted. Exports of jet fuel and other goods to Russia were banned. Special attention was also paid to a relatively new market – cryptocurrencies, banning deposits in crypto wallets.

The sixth package of sanctions was a milestone. A ban on imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia was introduced.

In July 2022 the EU Council adopted further sanctions on Russia which affected the trade of Russian gold, baned Russian-flagged ships from accessing EU locks (expanding existing sanction mechanisms already imposed on port entrances), and banned credit rating services.

The biggest blow against the Russian economy so far was the eighth package of sanctions. A top rate of USD 60 per barrel of oil was agreed upon and its shipping to third countries was banned. This was a powerful sanctioning mechanism since two-thirds of Russian oil was transported specifically by sea freight. Later, the aforementioned restrictions were also placed on petroleum products.

In January 2022, Russia produced 11.3 million barrels per day (Mb/d) of crude oil and condensate. This made Russia the world’s third largest producer of oil, surpassed only by the United States and Saudi Arabia (in the same period, they produced 17.6 Mb/d and 12 Mb/d, respectively). However, Russia was the largest exporter of oil products to Europe, though due to the sanctions, they may lose their pole position in this area. The talks on a tenth package of sanctions on Russia are currently underway.

Energy crisis

Energy blackmail has been Russia’s strategy to pressure the European Union for years. In the spring of 2022, Gazprom reduced or completely halted supplies to Bulgargaz in Bulgaria, PGNiG in Poland, Gasum in Finland, Gas Terra in the Netherlands, as well as Shell Energy Europe in Germany and Orsted in Denmark. Exports to Germany, the EU’s largest economy, were interrupted in September, following explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipeline.

The invasion threatened the energy supply from Russia to Europe with natural gas prices in Europe reaching an all-time high of USD 3,700 per thousand cubic meters on March 7 at ICE Futures and Brent oil prices rising above USD 130 a barrel for the first time since 2008. This caused European countries to seek to diversify their energy supply routes.

On March 7, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European officials rejected the US and Ukrainian proposal to forbid the purchase of Russian gas and oil because “Europe’s supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply, and industry cannot be secured in any other way”.

At the beginning of 2022, Russia supplied 45 percent of the EU’s gas imports, earning USD 900 million a day. In the first two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Russia earned USD 66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports, and the EU accounted for 71 percent of that trade.

However, the EU indicated that it would cut its gas dependency on Russia by two-thirds in 2022. Since June 2022, Russia’s share of EU gas imports is below 20 percent and falling. Because of its aggression against Ukraine, Russia lost its single most vital gas market, the European Union. Russian gas exports to Europe were the lowest since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

As for prices – on the day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, February 24, 2022, blue fuel cost more than 128 euros per MWh. The most difficult situation was in August when Europe was restocking before the heating season. At that time, prices reached EUR 350 per 1 MWh.

Since then they have been falling, with gas in the Dutch TTF hub now costing about USD 55 per 1 MWh in February and March contracts. A mild winter and reduced consumption by European countries have helped. Although Russia is still earning millions from selling oil and gas to Asia, the sums may not be enough to save its increasingly war-ridden economy.

Inflation

The energy crisis triggered a wave of inflation in Europe. With globalization and the close interconnection of the world’s economic systems, non-European markets have also taken a plunge. According to a study released by the German Institute of Economics, the war in Ukraine cost the global economy “well over USD 1.6 trillion” last year. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. likely slowed to 6.2 percent in January, the lowest since October, and compared to 6.5 percent in December.

The European Commission announced its latest economic forecasts for the 27 countries of the Union on February 13. The annual HICP (Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices) inflation rate in the eurozone was 8.6 percent in January, and 10 percent for the European Union as a whole. The lowest annual rates were recorded in Luxembourg (5.8 percent), Spain (5.9 percent), Cyprus and Malta (6.8 percent each). Leading the infamous ranking are Hungary (26.2 percent), Latvia (21.4 percent), and the Czech Republic (19.1 percent). The European Commission’s data, however, shows that the Union’s inflation peak is already well past, which has been linked to the drop in energy prices.

Cutting Russia off from global trade

The aftermath of the invasion also saw price increases in other commodities. Wheat became significantly more expensive, reaching its highest price since 2008. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of grains and fertilizers.

At the time of the invasion, Ukraine was the fourth-largest exporter of corn and wheat, and the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, with Russia and Ukraine together responsible for 29 percent of the world’s wheat exports and 75 percent of world sunflower oil exports.

Surging wheat prices resulting from the conflict have strained African countries such as Egypt, which are highly dependent upon Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports. At least 25 African countries import a third of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, and 15 of them import more than half from those two countries.

The situation has now been temporarily brought under control, all due to the redirection of supply chains. Ukraine’s Black Sea ports are still under threat, so grain from Ukraine has been transported through ports of other countries for several months. We’re talking about the ports of Varna (Bulgaria), Constanta (Romania), and Gdańsk as well as Gdynia (Poland). Though it has been estimated by The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations that “at least 20 percent of Ukraine’s winter crops may not be harvested or planted.”

Russia has avoided economic disaster in the wake of the war unleashed in Ukraine at the order of President Vladimir Putin. But the invasion of the neighboring country was the opening act of a crisis for Russia that will play out in the coming years.

Piotr Stefanowski, trained as a lawyer, host and author of the “Raport Gospodarczy” (“Economy Report”) program broadcasted on TVP 3 Gdansk, passionate about international relations, maritime economy, and innovative technologies.