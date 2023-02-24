Over 900,000 Ukrainians find work in Poland

Malag announced on Friday that under a special act, introduced a few months after the outbreak of the war, over 900,000 Ukrainian citizens have found employment in Poland.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Minister of Family and Social Policy Marlena Malag said during a press conference in the southeastern city of Rzeszow that over 900,000 Ukrainian citizens are now employed in Poland .

“The sense of security has been shaken for a year, the ongoing open war beyond our eastern border has put us – Poland, Europe – in a completely new, difficult situation,” said the minister.