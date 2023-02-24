Polish PM meets Zelensky on anniversary of war’s outbreak

The Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv on Friday, on the first anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The news was reported by the Polish Prime Minister’s Office.

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, told PAP that Morawiecki and Zelensky had visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in a hospital.

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine.