Western lawyers are working on holding Russians accountable: expert

To discuss the war crimes committed in Ukraine by the Russian forces and how to prosecute them, we were joined by David Sakvarelidze, Former Deputy General Prosecutor of Ukraine from the Movement of New Forces party.



As our guest pointed out, in modern times, when social media are widely accessible, it is easier to gather evidence than it was years ago.

“The western lawyers and politicians are looking for the best way to proceed” in regards to holding those responsible for war atrocities accountable for their actions.