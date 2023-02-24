War in Ukraine must come to an end writes PM in French daily

AA/ABACA/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, wrote in the French daily ‘L’Opinion’ that everything must be done to ensure that the war in Ukraine comes to an end.

“Exactly one year ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched an armed assault on Ukraine and thus destroyed the order that had been built after the Cold War,” wrote Morawiecki in the article. “Russia has embarked on an imperial conquest that has only one goal: to rebuild the former Soviet sphere of influence.”

“Regardless of the costs and sacrifices, we must do everything to finally end the greatest geopolitical nightmare of the 21st century,” he emphasised.

“We have all seen the atrocities committed by the Russian army, therefore we cannot be indifferent,” pointed out the prime minister. “This wars concerns all of us.”

Morawicki noted that Russia was driving the global economic crisis, that ‘deputinisation’ was a condition for Europe’s sovereignty and that the reconstruction of Ukraine would strengthen Europe.

The Polish head of government also highlighted European solidarity. “Russia, in attacking Ukraine, hoped that the countries of the West would not awaken from the geopolitical coma they had fallen into years ago… Russia made a mistake and, although it wanted to divide us, it has made us more united than ever,” wrote the prime minister.

The five-page ‘dossier Pologne’ for the weekend edition (February 24-26) of the ‘L’Opinion’ was published as part of the ‘Telling Poland to the World’ project initiated by The New Media Institute with the support of the Polish Press Agency and other institutions, in which scientists, historians and politicians, not only from Poland, share their opinions on Poland’s recent past.