PM Morawiecki meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has said that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is in Kyiv to bring Poland’s Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

While on a trip demonstrating Poland’s support to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, February 24 – the Russian invasion’s one-year mark.

The two officials paid a visit to wounded soldiers treated at a hospital in Kyiv, according to the Polish government’s spokesperson Piotr Müller.

PM @MorawieckiM, together with President @ZelenskyyUa, visited a hospital in Kyiv. The President of Ukraine honored the soldiers who fought for the freedom of #Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

The spokesperson added that “Ukraine’s president awarded soldiers who fought on the frontlines for the freedom of not just Ukraine but also entire Europe.”

PM Morawiecki’s presence in Kyiv comes as a show of support for Ukraine and in spite of the prevailing danger from Russia. The visit also falls on the one-year mark of Russia’s full-scale, unjustified, unprovoked, and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on the day, Morawiecki and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

�������� PM @MorawieckiM is visiting Kyiv on a special day – the 1st anniversary of Russian aggression against #Ukraine.

Together with PM @Denys_Shmyhal he laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJN2ehtORE

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

“A year after the start of Russian hostilities, the Prime Minister went to Kyiv to give a clear and measurable signal of further support in defending Ukraine against Russia,” Piotr Müller, the government’s spokesperson tweeted.

��PM @MorawieckiM’s article on the 1st anniversary of the Russian aggression against #Ukraine was published in many European and world media.

“One year after the outbreak of war, we have one common goal: to rebuild Ukraine, to strengthen Europe”.https://t.co/SytSaaWDPv pic.twitter.com/LFemWvdhLT

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

“Right after the war broke out, on March 15, we were in Kyiv to ensure that Ukraine would not be left alone,” he said.

PM Morawiecki has met with Polish diplomatic service and employees at Poland’s embassy in Kyiv.